Parliament is for debate, not for tearing papers: Anurag Thakur

Ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Opposition over instances of disruption in Parliament and condemned the unruly behaviour hampering an open discussion in the House.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:53 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Opposition over instances of disruption in Parliament and condemned the unruly behaviour hampering an open discussion in the House. Speaking at the valedictory session of the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC), the Union Minister said, "Any issue should be discussed openly in the House. When people run out of facts, they tear the paper and dance on the table. Papers can be torn on streets too.... the House is for discussion."

Parliament witnessed unruly scenes in previous sessions over farm laws, Pegasus and discussion on various other issues due to which the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned repeatedly. Emphasizing on better research for a qualitative discussion in parliament, Thakur said, "The better the research system, the better will be the quality of the debate."

The minister also recalled his maiden speech in Lok Sabha when the then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee gave him confidence and ensured that there was a cordial atmosphere in the House. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from November 29 and is likely to continue till December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

