Left Menu

CBI arrests two from Gujarat in connection with alleged peddling of child sexual abuse material

The CBI has so far arrested nine people in the case, they said.It was alleged that various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing and viewing child sexual exploitation material CSEM through various social media platformsgroups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:54 IST
CBI arrests two from Gujarat in connection with alleged peddling of child sexual abuse material
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested two people from Bhavnagar in Gujarat in connection with alleged peddling of online child sexual abuse material (CSEM), officials said on Thursday.

Taviya Alpesh Ukabhai and Makwana Vishalbhai were nabbed from Bhavnagar and presented before a Special Court here which sent them to four days of CBI custody, they said. The CBI has so far arrested nine people in the case, they said.

''It was alleged that various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing and viewing child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) through various social media platforms/groups. It was also alleged that persons were disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts and hosting of such content on social media groups/platforms and third party storage/hosting platforms,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi had said.

The massive operation started on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till the next day. The FIRs were based on inputs provided by a special CBI unit, Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation (OCSAE), which tracks and monitors posting, circulation and downloads of CSEM on the Internet.

The CBI operation targeted 50 online social media groups having 5,000 participants from across the globe who shared and peddled CSEM.

The groups have 36 members from Pakistan, Canada (35), US (35), Bangladesh (31), Sri Lanka (30), Nigeria (28), Azerbaijan (27), Yemen (24) and Malaysia (22), sources said. The central agency will now coordinate with law enforcement agencies of these countries to bring the accused to book and locate the origin of CSEM, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021