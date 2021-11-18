Left Menu

Pak court wants 50 per cent of the private sector workers in Punjab to work from home amid high levels of smog

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:03 IST
Pak court wants 50 per cent of the private sector workers in Punjab to work from home amid high levels of smog
A Pakistani court here on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to issue an urgent notification directing 50 per cent of the private-sector workers to work from home amid high levels of smog in the provincial capital, media reports said.

The Lahore High Court's order came as the city on Wednesday topped the list of cities with the most polluted air in the world after air quality levels turned hazardous, Dawn News website reported.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the directives while hearing a set of petitions on the provincial government’s failure to appropriately deal with the environmental issues.

However, the court did not agree with the Judicial Commission’s recommendation to close schools in areas with dangerous air quality index readings, the Express Tribune reported.

The report, submitted by the focal person of the Judicial Commission, suggested that action should be taken against those who burn crop residues on a daily basis and said the Punjab Disaster Management Authority should immediately report the burning of crop residues to the concerned deputy commissioner, the report said.

Justice Karim has also directed the provincial government to set up a smog cell at the offices of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The court also sought a traffic plan and directed authorities to set up an emergency helpline that citizens could call to complain about traffic issues, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

