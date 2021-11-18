Putin says West not taking Russia's warnings on 'red lines' seriously enough

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was not taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" seriously enough and that Moscow needed to obtain serious security guarantees from the West.

In a speech to foreign policy officials in Moscow, Putin said that talks to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine were moving towards a dead end and accused the West of using a migrant crisis in Belarus against Moscow's ally Minsk.

He said NATO - with which Moscow severed ties last month - had destroyed all mechanisms for dialogue.

