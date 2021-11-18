Putin says West not taking Russia's warnings on 'red lines' seriously enough
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was not taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" seriously enough and that Moscow needed to obtain serious security guarantees from the West.
In a speech to foreign policy officials in Moscow, Putin said that talks to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine were moving towards a dead end and accused the West of using a migrant crisis in Belarus against Moscow's ally Minsk.
He said NATO - with which Moscow severed ties last month - had destroyed all mechanisms for dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian troops now number 90,000 near Ukraine border after drills, Kyiv says
Latvia to host NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting for first time on November 30
Ukraine says Russia leaves units near its border, keeps 90,000 troops
In vaccine-sceptic Ukraine, one spa town bucks trend
Australian court rules higher backpacker tax is discriminatory