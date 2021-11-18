Left Menu

Guj: 20-year-old man killed over love affair

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:18 IST
Guj: 20-year-old man killed over love affair
A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the relatives of the girl he was in love with in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Thursday.

Four persons including the girl's father have been arrested following the incident which took place at Chokari village in Padra tehsil on Wednesday, an official said.

A video of the brutal assault also went viral on social media.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered and all the four accused involved in the crime including the girl's father have been arrested, said district Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Desai.

Jayesh Raval, the victim, and the girl were reportedly in love with each other but her family disapproved of the relationship, he said.

''Her mother informed other family members when she saw the two talking. The accused abducted Raval from his house and thrashed him after tying him to a tree. When he fell unconscious, a villager informed the police,'' the SP told reporters.

The video showed some men hitting Raval with sticks while another man held him. ''Police reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors,'' the official said, adding that further probe was on.

