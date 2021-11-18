3 people kidnap man in his own car in west Delhi, arrested

Left Menu

Three men were arrested for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old man in his own car in west Delhis Punjabi Bagh area and later robbing his vehicle and mobile phones after withdrawing Rs 10,000 cash using his ATM card, police said on Thursday.The accused -- Pintoo Yadav 23, Sanjay 26 and Shiva Bharti 33 -- all having previous involvement in cases of robbery were arrested after questioning, they said.According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning when Prince Abhishek was waylaid by three persons while returning from his brothers place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:23 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old man in his own car in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area and later robbing his vehicle and mobile phones after withdrawing Rs 10,000 cash using his ATM card, police said on Thursday.

The accused -- Pintoo Yadav (23), Sanjay (26) and Shiva Bharti (33) -- all having previous involvement in cases of robbery were arrested after questioning, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning when Prince Abhishek was waylaid by three persons while returning from his brother's place. The accused got into his car and abducted him. They forced him to drive to an ATM booth and used his debit card to withdraw Rs 10,000.

The men then robbed his two mobile phones and car and left him on the road, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said a case was registered in connection with the incident and a special team was deployed to search the robbed car. When the team found the vehicle in Rajouri Garden area, they intercepted the vehicle and robbers tried to run over the police team and fired two rounds.

''In self-defence, the police team fired three rounds but no one was injured. However, the accused persons managed to escape and the robbed car was found abandoned later,'' she said.

All the three accused men were arrested, the police said, adding that the robbed mobile phones and other items were recovered from them.

