SC dismisses Anil Deshmukh's plea for records of preliminary enquiry report

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking records of preliminary enquiry (PE) report in the corruption case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul declined Deshmukh's plea and allowed him to raise his grievance before an appropriate court.

The bench said, "the prayer is to call for all the records to look into the Preliminary Enquiry. We are not inclined to exercise our jurisdiction under Article 32. In the given scenario it is always open to the petitioner to plead before the competent court." During the hearing, the apex court asked, "Should we entertain this because he has been a minister. The investigation can carry on. Why should this court entertain this petition under Article 32? Competent courts are already looking into this. We are not inclined."

Deshmukh has asked for records, including file notings and internal correspondence, of the PE report in the corruption case. A special PMLA court on Monday had sent Deshmukh (71) to 14-day judicial custody as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

ED had arrested him on November 1 after questioning the case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The money laundering case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (ANI)

