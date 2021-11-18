SIT constituted to probe arrest of men from Delhi; erring cops suspended: UP govt to Delhi HC

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday informed Delhi High Court that an SIT has been constituted to probe the matter where two men were arrested by the state police and taken away out of the national capital in an alleged kidnapping case without informing the Delhi police. The UP govt also informed the court that it has suspended the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) and a Sub Inspector, who were part of the team that had arrested relatives of the man who married a woman against her family wishes.

Two men -- brother and father -- of a man who got married to a girl against her family's wishes were arrested by UP police from Delhi in connection with an alleged kidnapping case after the woman eloped with their relative. Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad, representing Uttar Pradesh, told the court that the arrested men have been released and a closure report has been filed in the FIR concerned.

She also apprised the court that ab SIT team, headed by the DSP, is probing the matter. "We will ensure that justice is done. Whatsoever wrong is done, will be enquired at length," the UP government told the court.

Thereafter, the court asked the UP government to file a status report in the matter after the SIT has conducted the investigation. The court then slated the matter for further hearing on January 11, 2022.

The Delhi High Court had earlier criticised the Uttar Pradesh police for not informing Delhi Police and allegedly taking away two men and apparently showing them as arrested accused in connection with an alleged kidnapping case. The Court was hearing a petition filed by the couple who stated that they are major and have married of their own free will on July 1 contrary to the wishes of the parents of one of the petitioners and thus sought protection. They claimed that they were getting repeated threats from respondents and that the father and brother of one of the petitioners were taken away by UP police for the last one and half months and their whereabouts are not known.

Delhi Police told the Court an enquiry was made from the officials of the Shamli Police Station in UP and two men have been arrested in a case under Section 366 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The said FIR was registered on the complaint of the mother of one of the petitioners and section 368 of IPC was added to it.

The two men were arrested on September 8 from Kudhana Bus Stand in UP's Shamli and they are presently in judicial custody. However, the petitioner had maintained that the father and brother were arrested from their residence in Delhi on August 6. (ANI)

