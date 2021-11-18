Left Menu

Woman arrested for killing neighbour's four-year-old girl in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:39 IST
A 35-year-old woman was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing her neighbour's four-year-old daughter following a heated exchange of words with the mother of the child, police said.

The woman, Ashabai, dragged the girl inside her home in the labourers' colony of a stone factory in the Gokulpura industrial area while she was playing, locked the door and smashed her head with a rock, Deputy Superintendent of Police, City police station (Jhalawar), Amit Kumar said.

It appears that the woman had a heated argument with the girl's mother earlier, he said, adding that the actual motive would be clear only after the investigation in the case is complete.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against the woman, local Jhalawar police station SHO Balbir Singh said.

The girl's body was handed over to her parents after an autopsy, the police said.

Rakesh Kumar, the victim's father, however, alleged that the accused killed his daughter as she was frustrated over having failed to conceive and give birth.

