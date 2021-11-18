UK unwillingness to compromise on protocol "deeply disappointing" - Ireland's Coveney
The lack of a compromise by Britain to altered European Union proposals on easing post-Brexit trade frictions in Northern Ireland is deeply disappointing, Ireland's foreign minister said on Thursday.
"This package (of proposals) represented a significant compromised for the EU. The lack of any evident reciprocal willingness to compromise by our UK partners to date has been deeply disappointing," Simon Coveney said in a speech.
"A lasting agreement can be found if we focus constructively on the issues that matter most to the people of Northern Ireland."
