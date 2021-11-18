Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:48 IST
NIA conducts searches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at 14 locations in seven districts of Telengana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with an encounter between the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and security forces in which six Maoists and one civilian were killed, an official said.

The searches were carried out in Hyderabad, Rachkonda, Medak, Prakasam, Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Nellore in, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the exchange of fire on July 28, 2019 between the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and a combined team of local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CRPF, resulting in the killing of six Maoists and one civilian, the NIA official said.

A case was was registered in Bastar.

The NIA took over the case and booked Sanju, Laxman, Munni, Dashari and 30-40 unknown others, the official said.

During the searches, several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case was continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021