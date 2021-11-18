Migrant camps in Belarus near Polish border are empty - BELTA

Migrants have left two camps near Bruzgi, Belarus at the border with Poland, Belarusian news agency BELTA reported on Thursday, with many moved away from the border to warehouses nearby.

Thousands of migrants created the camps near the border last week, with many trying to cross into Poland at various points amidst growing tensions with Polish authorities trying to stop their entry.

