One more arrested for illegal trade in arms & ammunition in Jharkhand

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Jharkhand on Thursday said it has arrested one more person allegedly for dealing in arms and ammunition illegally.

The arrest was made in Dhanad district and comes close on heels of the ATS arresting three persons, including a CRPF jawan for allegedly supplying ammunition to the banned ultra outfit CPI (Maoists).

Based on the leads provided by one of the accused who was arrested on Tuesday, an ATS team arrested a 40-year old dealer in illegal arms from Chirkunda police station of Dhanbad district, an official said.

ATS official said the man pickd up on Thursday is a native of Karath village under Tarari police station of Bhojpur district of Bihar and was currently living in Kulti police station of Burdwan district of West Bengal. Apart from dealing in arms and ammunition he is suspected to be involved in drug and illegal coal trade.

On the basis of inputs given by those arrested, a Special team of ATS conducted raid and arrested the 40-year-old, the official said adding, two pistols of 7.62 mm bore, 14 cartridges and three magazines were recovered from his possession.

Earlier, ATS on Tuesday had arrested three persons, including a CRPF jawan and recovered 450 live cartridges from them.

