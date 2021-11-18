Left Menu

Man killed in motorcycle accident in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:24 IST
A 40-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded on the road amid rains in suburban Sakinaka here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place in Jari Mari locality on Wednesday evening when the victim Raju Madgunde, a resident of Kalina, was on his way home from work, an official said.

Madgunde sustained head injury when his two-wheeler skidded on the wet road, he said, adding that the victim was rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in this case and further investigation is underway, the official said.

