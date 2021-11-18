Left Menu

France says Russia's publication of diplomatic notes goes against the rules

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:29 IST
France says Russia's publication of diplomatic notes goes against the rules
The publication by the Russian foreign ministry of confidential diplomatic correspondence between France and Russia goes against diplomatic rules, the French foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry published a number of diplomatic letters it exchanged with Germany and France to try to show that its diplomatic stance on talks over east Ukraine has been misrepresented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

