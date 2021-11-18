Internet services returning gradually in Sudan -State news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:33 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudanese state news agency (SUNA) said on Thursday that internet services were gradually returning within the country.
Some mobile internet users also reported being able to connect to the web.
Internet services have been disrupted intermittently in Sudan ahead of planned protests since the military ousted the country's transitional government in October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement