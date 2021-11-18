Left Menu

Recipients of National Orders bestowed by President Ramaphosa

Kneeling down while receiving her Order of Baobab in Bronze, Dr Hlamalani Judith Ngwenya said that she was filled with humility more than anything.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:37 IST
Recipients of National Orders bestowed by President Ramaphosa
Ngwenya received the award for her contribution to capacity-building, sustainable agriculture and the empowerment of communities.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a room filled with jubilation and a spirit of humility, the recipients of the National Orders were bestowed with the Order of the Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kneeling down while receiving her Order of Baobab in Bronze, Dr Hlamalani Judith Ngwenya said that she was filled with humility more than anything.

Ngwenya received the award for her contribution to capacity-building, sustainable agriculture and the empowerment of communities.

Speaking to SAnews, Dr Ngwenya said that when she received an email about the event, she had thought it was a prank and didn't believe it.

She said the past two weeks have been filled with emotion and admitted that she still did not understand the enormity of the occasion until the President was speaking at the podium.

"I have realised that I am one of the chosen few and that for me I don't take for granted. The award I am given, the order of the Baobab is a huge symbol because the Baobab is a huge tree but it stands still because it is kept strong by the roots that are invisible.

"For me that is a very strong symbol of my life because I am where I am today not because of my intelligence but through God and his Grace but also there are a lot of people who actually stood by me, who believe in me and have prayed for me and supported me. They were not on stage with me and they are not visible on the Baobab but they are actually holding me down like the roots so I dedicate this order to these people," she said.

Explaining her sign of kneeling down when receiving the order, Dr Ngwenya said that it was because she was humbled more than anything and she had to honour the teachings of her parents.

"My father was a priest and all my life I was taught to be humble. No matter how 'big' you get, you remain humble. That is the value I have learnt from my parents. When I was ascending that stage I felt my parent's presence and I thought I have to demonstrate the value that they have taught me and I could only represent them by going down on my knees," Dr Ngwenya said.

Dr Ngwenya works in the agricultural sector and over the past 20 years, she has worked in over 50 international countries. She has been a resource person for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation and African Union and many other international organisations.

South African music legend, Dr Rebecca Malope, was also one of the recipients. She receives the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for her distinguished contribution to South African music, with her unique voice bringing joy and comfort to many through meaningful gospel music.

Speaking to SAnews, Dr Malope said it felt so good to be honoured and receive an award at home.

"I am humbled by this award. Finally, South Africa has said: 'We have seen your work'. I am being celebrated at home it really means a lot. This is the biggest award - better than the rest I received in other countries because this is from my home, it is very close to my heart, it is a dream I don't want to wake up from," Dr Malope said.

Anthony Dykes from the United Kingdom was bestowed the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo for his lifelong commitment to the development of South and Southern Africa.

Speaking to SAnews, the 70-year-old said that he was really honoured to get an award named after OR Tambo and he had to come all the way to South Africa because this is an award one would want to receive in person.

"I see Tambo as the inspiration behind South Africa's constitution and his values will resonate through the years and to receive an award named after him for me it's the greatest honours of my life," he said.

Dykes said that whatever they did internationally for the struggle against apartheid, to build a democratic South Africa is nothing compared to what the people of South Africa went through.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021