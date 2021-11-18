MP: Man hurt while collecting fired shells at Army firing range in Mhow
A 40-year-old tribal man was injured after a splinter of ammunition allegedly hit him at the Army firing range in Mhow of Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Thursday, police said.Ditya Bamaniya, a local resident, was injured at the firing range, where the public is banned entry when weapons are tested around 3 pm, inspector Amit Kumar of Badgonda police station said.The man sustained minor injury near one of his ears and was rushed to Mhow civil hospital, from where he was shifted to MY Hospital in Indore city, he said.
The man sustained minor injury near one of his ears and was rushed to Mhow civil hospital, from where he was shifted to MY Hospital in Indore city, he said. As per preliminary probe, the man was picking up fired shells when he sustained injury, the official said. According to sources, some people risk their lives by entering the range to collect fired ammunition, which they later sell off.
