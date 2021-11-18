Putin may speak to Biden online before year-end - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:50 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Online talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden could take place before the end of the year, RIA news agency quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Thursday.
