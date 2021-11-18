Left Menu

Steel factory in UP town attracts Rs 65 lakh fine for causing pollution

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:55 IST
A team of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has recommended fining three industrial firms with more than Rs 66,00,000 here after finding them violating the pollution norms. During its checking of several entities, the team found Trimurti Engineering Works, a steel factory, of causing pollution and recommended to the board that it be fined with Rs 65,75,000.

The team led by the board’s Regional Officer Ankit Singh, also proposed fines of Rs 50,000 each against two building material trading firms for creating air pollution.

