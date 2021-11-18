HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL92 PM-INDIA-2NDLD DIALOGUE Ensure cryptocurrency does not end up in wrong hands: PM to democratic nations New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on democratic nations to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the ''wrong hands'', and cautioned that new-age technologies have the potential to be used as instruments of conflict and domination.

DEL99 PM-LD PHARMA SUMMIT India exported over 65 million doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year: PM New Delhi: India exported more than 65 million doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that the global trust earned by the Indian healthcare sector has led to the country being called the ''pharmacy of the world''.

DEL87 MEA-SINOINDIA-LADAKH-LD TALKS India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon New Delhi: India and China on Thursday agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. DEL94 JK-LDALL HYDERPORA Hyderpora encounter: Magisterial probe begins; political parties rally behind families, hold protests Srinagar: On a day of fast-paced developments, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday began a probe into the Hyderpora encounter in which the kin of three of the four persons killed have claimed they were innocent as political parties rallied behind the families and staged peaceful protests led by former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

BOM17 DEF-RAFALE-ENVOY Delivery of Rafale jets to be completed by Apr 2022: French envoy Mumbai: Thirty Rafale fighter jets manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation have been delivered to India so far and the remaining six will be handed over by April 2022 as part of an inter-governmental agreement signed five years ago, Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain said on Thursday.

BOM13 MP-VIR DAS-LD MINISTER Vir Das won't be allowed to perform in MP, says minister; Oppn questions his silence on Ranaut's remarks Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said comedian Vir Das, who is facing police complaints over his monologue 'I come from two Indias', would not be allowed to perform in the state, prompting the opposition parties and artists to slam the BJP leader as they asked why he was silent over actor Kangana Ranaut's recent controversial remarks.

CAL6 WB-BJP-BSF BJP MLAs apologise to BSF for 'derogatory' words used against force, passage of Assembly resolution Kolkata: The acrimony between the TMC and the BJP intensified on Thursday, as a delegation of saffron party MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikari, visited the BSF office near here to apologise for the ''derogatory remarks'' made against the force by a ruling party MLA and the passage of Assembly resolution opposing the enhancement of the paramilitary force’s jurisdiction.

MDS9 TN-LD-RAINS Depression over Bay of Bengal, to cross coast between TN and AP early on Friday Chennai: Tamil Nadu has received 61 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon period starting October 1 till date, the state government said on Thursday, while rains continued to lash many parts of the state, especially the northern districts including here.

Legal: LGD27 SC-2ND LD SEXUAL ASSAULT Touching child's body parts with 'sexual intent' amounts to 'sexual assault' under POCSO Act: SC New Delhi: Touching sexual parts of a child's body or any act involving physical contact with 'sexual intent' amounts to 'sexual assault' under Section 7 of the POCSO Act as the most important ingredient is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin contact, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

LGD24 SC-LD DISINVESTMENT SC orders CBI probe into Centre's HZL disinvestment in 2002, clears sale of residual stake New Delhi: Two decades after the first NDA government, led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, decided to divest stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to a strategic partner - SOVL, the Supreme Court Thursday ordered the CBI to register a case into the various alleged irregularities.

Foreign: FGN18 PAK-LD KARTARPUR Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, along with ministers, visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan Lahore/Kartarpur: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with about 30 persons, including his Cabinet ministers, visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the visa-free Kartarpur corridor on Thursday on the second day of the reopening of the route which was suspended for some 20 months following the COVID-19 outbreak. By M Zulqernain FGN19 SINGAPORE-LD JAISHANKAR External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Singapore's senior ministers on visit to city-state Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met senior ministers of Singapore and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between India and the city-state. By Gurdip Singh.

