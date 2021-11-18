Dutch Spartak Moscow forward Promes to be tried over alleged stabbing

Dutch prosecutors on Thursday said Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes will be tried for his alleged involvement in a stabbing last year. Promes was arrested https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-netherlands-promes-idINKBN28Q0F0 in Amsterdam almost a year ago in relation to the stabbing of a man in July 2020 in the neighbouring town of Abcoude. He was released two days later, but remained a suspect in the case, police said at the time.

Promes has always denied any involvement in the incident. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Prosecutors allege that Promes was seen stabbing the victim, who is a cousin of the former Ajax Amsterdam and Sevilla player. He faces charges of attempted manslaughter and grave assault.

The victim survived the attack but suffered serious knee injuries, prosecutors said. Citing witnesses, Dutch media have reported the incident occurred at a family reunion when Promes got into a fight with his cousin.

A date for the court case has not been set. Promes, 29, played at Ajax at the time of the incident, but moved back to Moscow in February this year, rejoining the side he had played for from 2014 to 2018.

Promes has played 50 matches for the Dutch national team, making his last appearance to date during Euro 2020 this summer.

