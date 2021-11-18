Left Menu

Asked to show vehicle documents, man bites Delhi traffic cop's finger

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:16 IST
Asked to show vehicle documents, man bites Delhi traffic cop's finger
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Traffic Police in Rohini when the officer asked him for the documents of his vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Piyush Bansal, a resident of Pitampura, they said.

According to police, the traffic police personnel intercepted the accused and asked him to show the documents of the vehicle, following which he started arguing with the ASI.

A senior police officer said Bansal first slapped the ASI and then bit his finger.

A case has been registered at the KN Katju Marg police station under relevant sections and the accused arrested, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

