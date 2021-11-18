Left Menu

Heroin haul: Gujarat ATS arrests another accused from Devbhumi Dwarka

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:25 IST
Heroin haul: Gujarat ATS arrests another accused from Devbhumi Dwarka
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said it has arrested one more accused in connection with the seizure of heroin worth Rs 120 crore from Navadra village in the state's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

The ATS has arrested Anwar Patelia, a resident of Navadra, who had stored 24 kg of the contraband, which had allegedly originated from Pakistan, in his house, an official said.

Patelia is the seventh person to be arrested in the multi-crore drug bust case, he said.

The latest arrest has come days after 120 kg of heroin worth Rs 600 crore was recovered from Morbi, which led to the arrest of Mukhtar Hussain Rao, Samsuddin Saiyad and Ghulam Hussain Bhagad, on November 14.

Based on Mukhtar's confession during his remand that he had hidden 24 kg of the contraband inside a house in Navadra, the ATS raided Patelia's house on Wednesday, the official said.

Two other accused - Iqbal Qadri and Arvind Yadav - were also nabbed by the ATS on Wednesday from Sirohi in Rajasthan, he said.

According to the ATS, Yadav was working for dreaded drug mafia Bhola Shooter aka Bharat Bhushan Sharma, who is currently lodged in Punjab jail and running the drug racket through his men.

''Qadri aka Iqbal Bhangaria had in the past delivered 12 kg of heroin to Bhola's henchman Yadav and Ankit Jhakhar. He along with Yadav were nabbed when they met again to plan another deal on Bhola's behalf,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police, ATS, K K Patel said.

One Isa Rao, a relative of Mukhtar, is wanted in this case, he said.

The official further said that almost all the drugs that land in Gujarat through sea-route, usually reach Punjab and Delhi through drug peddlers.

Mukhtar and others are seafarers, who had come in contact with Pakistani drug dealers, as they usually visit Gulf countries to deliver goods on their boats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021