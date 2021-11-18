Left Menu

5 police officers transferred in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:48 IST
Four IPS and two DANIPS officers of the Delhi Police were transferred on Thursday, according to an official order.

According to the order, 1996-batch IPS officer Jaspal Singh has been transferred as managing director of Delhi Police Housing Corporation from Special Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range).

Alok Kumar has been transferred as Special CP (Provisioning and Logistics, under provisioning and finance division) from Special CP (Crime), it said.

Special CP (Traffic Headquarters) Manish Kumar Agarwal and Special CP (Headquarters) Shalini Singh have become Special CP (Protective Security Division) and Special CP (Welfare, under Human resource Division) respectively, the order stated.

It stated that 2008-batch Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officer Shukhraj Katewa who was Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) has become Additional DCP-II (Dwarka district) and Satish Kumar, a 2010-batch DANIPS officer, has become DCP (Headquarters-I) from Additional DCP-II (Dwarka).

