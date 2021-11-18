Left Menu

Bennett, Erdogan speak after Turkey releases Israeli couple

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:13 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after Turkey released an Israeli couple who had been arrested for photographing Erdogan's residence in Istanbul and suspected of spying.

Bennett thanked Erdogan for his help in securing the couple's release, Bennett's office said in a statement.

It was the first conversation between an Israeli prime minister and Turkey's president since 2013, according to Bennett's office.

