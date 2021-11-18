Video shows JCB machine mowing down woman in Rajasthan's Barmer, 2 FIRs registered

The police filed two FIRs after a viral video on social media showed a JCB machine being used to mow down a woman at Barmer in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the woman in the video was protesting over a land dispute.

The Rajasthan police has registered two FIRs in the matter. Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Deepak Bhargav told ANI, "The video is of a clash that erupted between two groups over a land dispute. Two FIRs have been lodged in this matter."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

