Video shows JCB machine mowing down woman in Rajasthan's Barmer, 2 FIRs registered

The police filed two FIRs after a viral video on social media showed a JCB machine being used to mow down a woman at Barmer in Rajasthan.

ANI | Barmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:16 IST
Viral video shows JCB machine trying to mow down a woman in Barmer. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The police filed two FIRs after a viral video on social media showed a JCB machine being used to mow down a woman at Barmer in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the woman in the video was protesting over a land dispute.

The Rajasthan police has registered two FIRs in the matter. Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Deepak Bhargav told ANI, "The video is of a clash that erupted between two groups over a land dispute. Two FIRs have been lodged in this matter."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

