Access to safe sanitation facilities will yield benefits to rural community: Shekhawat  

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural India by manifesting into a Jan Andolan and the access to safe sanitation facilities will help in yielding social, economic and health benefits to rural community members, especially those vulnerable and marginalised, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday.

Shekhawat felicitated the winners of National Short Films competition on ODF Plus/ Swachhata Filmon ka Amrit Mahotsav held early this year at an event here organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS). Somnath Bag from West Bengal was awarded the first prize for his film on Biogas/Gobardhan and Lumlang Warjri of Meghalaya was felicitated with the second prize for his film on Biodegradable Waste Management theme. In his address, Shekhawat said the Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural India by manifesting into a Jan Andolan for sanitation.

He said access to safe sanitation facilities will help in yielding social, economic and health benefits to rural community members, especially those vulnerable and marginalised.

Shekhawat said phase two of the Swachh Bharat Mission will aim at achieving open defecation free plus goal. The SBM II focuses on ODF sustainability and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) aiming at comprehensive cleanliness in villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

