CJI Ramana meets prez to invite him for Constitution Day celebrations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:37 IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday on called on President Ramnath Kovind to invite him to be the chief guest to the Constitution Day celebrations here.

The Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, is celebrated on November 26 as on the same day in 1949 the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution which came into effect on January 26, 1950. ''CJI N V Ramana today called on Hon'ble President Ramnath Kovind and cordially invited him to grace the valedictory ceremony as the Chief Guest to mark the conclusion of Constitution Day celebration on 27 November,'' an official statement said.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

