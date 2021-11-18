Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:50 IST
TN doc held for sexually assaulting colleague
Chennai, Nov 18 (PIT) A government doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman colleague when she was quarantined at a private hotel here, police said on Thursday.

Both the accused and the victims are employed as doctors in the government general hospital here.

The man was arrested based on a complaint from the victim, a city police release said.

She was involved in Covid duty and was quarantined at a hotel here when she was assaulted, the release added.

Similarly, another male doctor was also arrested for sexual harassment of a woman doctor when she was in isolation in the same hotel, they said.

