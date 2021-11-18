Left Menu

U.S. agrees to $2.17 bln in development assistance to Nigeria -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he had signed a $2.17 billion development assistance program with Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

Washington would also continue to invest in security in Nigeria, Blinken added at a joint news conference with his Nigerian counterpart.

Blinken is visiting Africa's most populous to discuss domestic and regional security, including possible U.S. military and intelligence support for Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts, according to Nigerian officials.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

