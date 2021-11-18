Left Menu

Two models accident case: Kerala court grants bail to six people includes hotel owner

Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday granted bail to six people includes a hotel owner and five employees of that hotel in a case of destroying evidence in two models accident case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday granted bail to six people includes a hotel owner and five employees of that hotel in a case of destroying evidence in two models accident case. Palarivattom Police arrested these six people on Wednesday. They were arrested for destroying a hard disk, which is evident in the killing of 2019 Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and first runner-up Anjana Shajan and Thrissur native Mohammad Ashiq in a car accident that happened on November 1 at Chakkarapparambu in Kochi.

Six people include Roy Vayalat, the owner of the hotel of Fort Kochi where Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan participated in a DJ party just before the accident. Others are Melwin, Vishnu, Linson, Shijulal and Anil, who are the employees of the hotel. Police quizzed Roy Vayalat for 11 hours on Tuesday. Then he was summoned again on Wednesday to the Ernakulam ACP office and then arrested.

In the early hours of November 1, the car was first hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into a tree by the side of the NH 66 at Chakkaraparambu. Ansi and Anjana died on the spot while Ashiq succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kochi. Mala native Abdul Rehman, who drove the car was later arrested under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and IPC as he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. (ANI)

