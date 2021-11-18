Left Menu

Ukraine stops 15 people from Middle East posing as tourists at Belarus border

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:39 IST
Ukraine stops 15 people from Middle East posing as tourists at Belarus border

Ukrainian border guards on Thursday stopped a group of 15 people from the Middle East posing as tourists from crossing the border from Belarus, a statement said.

Ukraine is wary of becoming a new flashpoint in the migrant crisis unfolding on the border of Belarus and Poland, and sent additional forces to reinforce its northern border.

"Currently, the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service have decided not to allow entry and to return the travelers to the Republic of Belarus, as these persons had no grounds to enter the territory of our state," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021