U.S. sanctions senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:43 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it sanctioned senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer, commander of the Houthi-controlled military logistics support organization.
"Alshaer has overseen the Houthis’ seizure of property in Yemen valued at greater than $100 million, using a variety of unlawful tactics, including extortion", the Treasury Department said in a statement.
