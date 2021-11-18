Congress failed to respond to plight of farmers of northern Karnataka: CM Bommai

Ahead of the Legislative Council polls in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai intensified his attack on opposition Congress and accused it of failing to respond to the plight of farmers of the northern part of the state, when it was in power. Participating in the 'Jan Swaraj' Yatra organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bommai reminded the people of Congress' padayatra 'March of Congress towards Krishna' taken out with a promise of spending Rs 10,000 crore annually and Rs 50,000 crore during their five-year term to complete all the irrigation projects in Krishna river basin.

Bommai said none of the works in the basin were taken up. "Congress betrayed the people of Northern Karnataka," Bommai said.

"It is a matter of some consolation that the present BJP government provided Rs 2,100cr for modernisation of Tungabhadra Left Bank canal," he added. Referring to the construction of a balancing reservoir to Tungabhadra Dam as the capacity of the dam has been reduced due to the accumulation of silt, the Chief Minister said a Detailed Project Report had been prepared for the project at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

"All measures would be taken to fulfil this long pending demand of the farmers of the region. Congress did not care to take up irrigation projects for Koppala. None of its ministers bothered to care for the projects." Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had renamed the Hyderabad-Karnataka region as Kalyana Karnataka, which is popular as land of social reformer Basavanna. "Our government has decided to provide Rs 3,000 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region," Bommai said.

"Our government is committed to building a secure and prosperous Karnataka. I have resolved to take the benefits of the government to the weakest sections of the society and enable them to lead a life of dignity," he added. He listed a slew of programmes including Amrith to improve rural infrastructure, health services, the welfare of SC/ST communities. He assured speedy completion of Rice Park and Horticulture Technology park in Koppala. (ANI)

