Maha: Bribery case filed against MMRDA officials

Joshi allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for himself and deputy collector to issue the allotment letter to the complainant and later agreed to accept Rs 1.20 lakh, the ACB official said.A trap was laid at MMRDA office at BKC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 00:06 IST
Maha: Bribery case filed against MMRDA officials
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a case of bribery against a deputy collector of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and two others. The accused were identified as deputy collector Sangita Takale (50), assistant social development officer Shahaji Joshi (42) and Jagdish Patil (36), an ACB official said. A resident of slum in suburban Vile Parle area had been allotted a flat in Kurla (West) after his house was demolished for Sahar elevated road project by the MMRDA. Joshi allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for himself and deputy collector to issue the allotment letter to the complainant and later agreed to accept Rs 1.20 lakh, the ACB official said.

A trap was laid at MMRDA office at BKC. When the complainant tried to give bribe amount to Joshi, he allegedly asked him to hand it to Patil.

Accordingly the complainant handed over the money to Patil and ACB officials trapped Joshi while he was collecting it back, the official said.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against trio, he said, adding probe is underway.

