Over 540 kg cannabis recovered in Odisha, 2 held

The Odisha Police seized cannabis worth around Rs 30 lakh in three separate operations in Gajapati district, and two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in these connections, an officer said on Thursday. Around 276 kg of cannabis were seized at Bhaliaguda village under the Adva Police Station limits, and one person was apprehended, he said.

In another seizure in Narangi Chhak under the Mohana block, 171 kg of the contraband was recovered on Thursday but the suspected drug peddlers managed to flee the spot, R Udayagiri Subdivisional Police Officer Dillip Nayak said.

Around 97 kg of cannabis was also seized in Talasingi village in Mohana on Wednesday, and one person was arrested, Superintendent of Police Jayaram Satapathy said.

Three vehicles used in transporting the contraband have been seized, police said.

Investigations are underway to ascertain procurement sources of the narcotic substance in three cases, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)