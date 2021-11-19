Left Menu

17-year-old boy apprehended for killing woman, dumping her body in Delhi's Dwarka

Days after a 32-year-old womans body was found dumped with burn marks on her head and private parts near a CNG pump in Dwarka area, a juvenile was apprehended on Thursday in connection with the murder, police said.The woman was a maid and knew the 17-year-old juvenile since she lived near his locality, they said.Prima facie, the motive behind the murder appears to be a strained relationship between the two, police said, adding the cause of death will be ascertained through a post-mortem.

Days after a 32-year-old woman's body was found dumped with burn marks on her head and private parts near a CNG pump in Dwarka area, a juvenile was apprehended on Thursday in connection with the murder, police said.

The woman was a maid and knew the 17-year-old juvenile since she lived near his locality, they said.

Prima facie, the motive behind the murder appears to be a strained relationship between the two, police said, adding the cause of death will be ascertained through a post-mortem. The autopsy report is awaited.

According to police, the incident took place on November 15. The juvenile called the woman to his apartment on the pretext of some work and allegedly killed her. He then dumped her body in a canal near the CNG pump to evade arrest, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said a PCR call was received last Monday at 6 pm about a female body that was found dumped near a CNG pump in Dabri area. She had burn marks on her forehead and private parts. The identity of the woman could not be established then.

''We sent teams to check nearby localities and check missing person records to identify her. The woman was then identified. We then checked CCTV footage and put informers on the ground to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the accused,'' he said.

Based on technical evidence, police on Thursday said the juvenile, aged 17, was apprehended for allegedly killing the woman following a fight between them.

''We have recovered the Maruti van that was used to dispose the body and an iron pipe that was used in the offence. The juvenile has been apprehended and further investigation is underway,'' he said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and (201) for causing disappearance of evidence of offence, police said.

