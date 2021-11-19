New York judge vacates convictions of two men for 1965 murder of Malcolm X
Reuters | New York | Updated: 19-11-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 01:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Two men who spent decades in prison for murdering Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 were exonerated on Thursday by a judge in New York State court in Manhattan.
The ruling by state Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben acknowledged the wrongful convictions of the men, Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009. Both were released from prison on parole in the 1980s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malcolm X
- Manhattan
- Muhammad Aziz
- New York State
- Supreme Court
- Khalil Islam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Manhattan grand jury to weigh charges against Trump Organization -Washington Post
Manhattan D.A. calls new grand jury in Trump Organization case -Washington Post
New Manhattan grand jury weighing charges tied to Trump Organization -source
New Manhattan grand jury weighing charges tied to Trump Organization -source
New Manhattan grand jury convened in Trump Org probe -source