New York judge vacates convictions of two men for 1965 murder of Malcolm X

Two men who spent decades in prison for murdering Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 were exonerated on Thursday by a judge in New York State court in Manhattan.

The ruling by state Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben acknowledged the wrongful convictions of the men, Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009. Both were released from prison on parole in the 1980s.

