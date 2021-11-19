Left Menu

19-11-2021
Please ignore alerts on CBO score on Biden plan
Please ignore the two alerts that moved on the U.S. Congressional Budget Office's view of President Joe Biden's social safety net and climate change bill.

They are incorrect and withdrawn.

The alerts were based on the CBO's estimate of the effect of increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service, not the overall bill.

