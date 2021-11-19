ADVISORY-Please ignore alerts on CBO score on Biden plan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 03:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
Please ignore the two alerts that moved on the U.S. Congressional Budget Office's view of President Joe Biden's social safety net and climate change bill.
They are incorrect and withdrawn.
The alerts were based on the CBO's estimate of the effect of increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service, not the overall bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Internal Revenue Service
Advertisement