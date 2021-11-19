U.S. 'closely following' treatment of Georgian hunger-striking ex-president

The United States is "closely following" the treatment of Georgia's hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili since his arrest on Oct. 1, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. "We urge the Government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity," the State Department said in a statement. "We also strongly urge the Government of Georgia to ensure Mr. Saakashvili is able to attend all court hearings for his pending criminal cases."

Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for more than a month and a half, may soon face various health complications, a rights group said on Wednesday.

