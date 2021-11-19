Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says

France will push for action on migration when it hosts the European Union presidency from January, President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Thursday, and he vowed to quickly crack down on illegal migrant camps in northern France. France takes the rotating presidency of the EU in six weeks' time just as the bloc is confronted by a new crisis with Belarus engineering major migrant flows https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/more-migrants-try-enter-poland-belarus-east-west-standoff-2021-11-18 by flying them from the Middle East and pushing them to attempt to illegally cross its borders into Poland and Lithuania.

U.S. 'closely following' treatment of Georgian hunger-striking ex-president

The United States is "closely following" the treatment of Georgia's hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili since his arrest on Oct. 1, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. "We urge the Government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity," the Department said in a statement. "We also strongly urge the Government of Georgia to ensure Mr. Saakashvili is able to attend all court hearings for his pending criminal cases."

Venezuelan opposition calls for change as campaign wraps up

Campaigning closed on Thursday for Venezuela's regional election with opposition parties - returning to the polls https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/with-catchy-jingles-cautious-optimism-venezuela-opposition-returns-ballot-2021-11-17 for the first time in four years - appealing to voters to punish the ruling Socialists for hyper-inflation and a deep recession. Sunday's election for state governors, mayors and city councils is a major test for the fragmented opposition, which boycotted the presidential polls in 2018 and congressional elections two years later accusing Maduro's government of fraud.

U.S. senators move to block $650 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia

A group of U.S. senators are opposing the Biden administration's first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over Riyadh's involvement in the conflict in Yemen, three senators announced on Thursday. A joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed $650 million in U.S. arms sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee, as well as Bernie Sanders who caucuses with Democrats.

COVID: Hundreds gather in Paris to protest over new Austria restrictions

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Austrian Embassy in Paris on Thursday to demonstrate against Austria's new COVID-19 restrictions, fearing France might be next to re-impose curbs aimed at reducing the circulation of the virus. The event, which passed off peacefully, was organised by far-right politician Florian Philippot, who has been at the forefront of protests in France against the COVID-19 health pass and vaccination certificate required for many daily activities.

Brazil's Amazon deforestation surges to 15-year high, undercutting government pledge

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest soared 22% in a year to the highest level since 2006, the government's annual report showed on Thursday, undercutting President Jair Bolsonaro's assurances that the country is curbing illegal logging. Brazil's space research agency, INPE, recorded 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of deforestation in the world's largest rainforest in its PRODES satellite data, an area nearly 17 times the size of New York City. The official deforestation data covers a period from August 2020 through July 2021.

Belarus clears migrant camps at EU border, but crisis not yet over

Belarus authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland, in a change of tack that could help calm a crisis that has spiralled in recent weeks into a major East-West confrontation. In another potential sign of the crisis easing, hundreds of Iraqis checked in at a Minsk airport to fly back to Iraq, the first repatriation flight since August.

Canada's massive flood strands 18,000, some in remote mountains

Canada was still trying to reach 18,000 people stranded on Thursday after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and bridges in what could be the costliest natural disaster in the country's history. Receding flood waters were helping rescue efforts, but the downpour blocked off entire towns in the province of British Columbia and cut access to the country's largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.

Chinese envoy likens Australia to 'sabre wielder' over submarine deal -The Guardian

Australia has become a "sabre wielder" rather than a defender of peace because of its plans to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology, China's top envoy in the country told The Guardian. Australia in September entered into the trilateral security partnership, cancelling a submarine deal with France in a move that enraged Paris. It also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Analysis-Unspoken U.S. aim at Iran nuclear talks may be winning Chinese, Russian support

The stated U.S. aim when indirect U.S.-Iranian talks resume this month is to see if the two can revive a 2015 nuclear deal, but Washington's unspoken goal may be to win support from China and Russia to pressure Iran if the talks fail, diplomats said. Western diplomats have said time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, earning Iran's fury and the dismay of the remaining major powers in the pact - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)