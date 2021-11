Udaipur BJP MLA Pratap Gameti booked for raping woman

A case has been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gogunda in Udaipur, Pratap Gameti for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, said the police. The police have handed over the investigation of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department.

"The investigation in this matter will be conducted by CID, Crime Branch," said Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar. According to the police, the woman met Gameti while she was looking for a job. Consequently, the two started talking on the phone.

The victim told the police that Gameti came to her house and raped her, added the police. The MLA also took her to Jaipur and again raped her, the police added. (ANI)

