Shivamogga: Rise in crimes after COVID-19 lockdown lifted, says police

Around 231 cases of heinous crimes were registered in Shivamogga, while most of these cases were post lockdown period after June 2021, said the police on Thursday. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) BM Laxmi Prasad said that during the COVID-19-induced lockdown there was a decrease in the number of crimes, but after the restrictions were eased the number of crimes increased.

He stated that nearly 3.03 crore worth of properties were recovered in connection with the above-mentioned 231 cases. "This data is for the entire year, during the COVID-19-induced lockdown the cases were decreased, but after the restrictions were eased the number of property offences slightly increased," SP told ANI

A total of 231 cases were disposed of out of 518 cases was registered in the current year. It includes six robbery cases and 54 extortion cases. 2.90 kilos of gold, 14 kg silver ornaments, 73 vehicles, 27 mobiles, 29 quintals of areca have been handed over to the owners during a property parade held at District parade ground on Thursday.

The SP said, "After the price of areca surged, thieves target only dry areca stock but also the plantation. The situation in Malnad region is alarming and cops are keeping an eye on such illegal markets and persons who are buying the crops." (ANI)

