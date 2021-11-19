Three injured as groups clash in Maha's Thane; seven held for rioting

Police have arrested seven persons following a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, which has left at least three persons injured, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred in Ummat Nagar area of Bhiwandi on Thursday evening, he said. ''Two rival groups clashed following an argument among the children in the locality over some issue. At least three persons were injured in the clash and they are undergoing treatment in a hospital. A total of 16 persons were involved in the clash, eight each from both sides,'' the official said.

The two groups have filed complaints against each other and two offenses have been registered at Shanti Nagar police station in this connection for rioting and attempt to murder, he said, adding that seven of the accused have been arrested.

