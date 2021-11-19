Left Menu

'It's victory of farmers', says Mallikarjun Kharge on repeal of farm laws

Stating that it seems like the Central government understood its mistake by repealing the three farm laws, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is the victory of farmers, who have been protesting against the farm laws.

Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Image Credit: ANI
Stating that it seems like the Central government understood its mistake by repealing the three farm laws, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is the victory of farmers, who have been protesting against the farm laws. Speaking to ANI, "It's the victory of farmers, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days. Over 700 farmers died in the past one year of the protest. It seems the Centre's understands its mistake, so it has decided to take back the laws."

He further said, "But who will take the responsibility for the hardships that the farmers had to face in the past one year. They spend one whole year in Delhi and incurred losses. They stayed hungry... We will raise these issues in Parliament." The announcement of the repealing of the three farm laws came five months ahead of the crucial elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Among these states, farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting across the Delhi border for the past one year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

