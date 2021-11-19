Left Menu

Farmers have won against Centre's arrogance: Bhupesh Baghel

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the farmers have won against the Centre's arrogance.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:37 IST
Farmers have won against Centre's arrogance: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the farmers have won against the Centre's arrogance. Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "Farmers have won and PM's arrogance has lost. It is the victory of farmers, who were protesting for over a year at Delhi borders. They were called terrorists and supporters of Pakistan and China. In the end, the farmers' protest has made them bow. PM Modi and BJP should apologise to the nation and the farmers."

The announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021