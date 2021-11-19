Left Menu

In a related matter, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday issued instructions to foreign nationals to register themselves with the local police when they reside in the limits of the commissionerate.Violating the regulations will invite police action, the order stated.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:41 IST
Maha: Nine Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Bhiwandi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, for allegedly living in the country without any valid documents, an official said on Friday. Offences under the Indian Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act has been registered against the accused, who were employed in a textile unit at an industrial estate in Saravali, the station house officer of Kongaon police station said. Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Saravali industrial estate late on Thursday night and nabbed the accused, he said.

The arrested men have been identified as Salim Amin Shaikh (30), Rasal Abul Hasan Shaikh (27), Mohammad Shain Mohammad Akbaralai Shaikh (24), Mohammad Masoom Sheidulla Islam (21), Tarunmaniram Tripura (21), Suman Maniram Tribupra (25), Ismail Abu Tahir Khan (19), Azam Yusuf Khan (19) and Mohammad Amir Abu Sufia Khan (26), it was stated.

In a similar action couple of days ago, the MBVV police had arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals from Govind Nagar locality of Bhayander, an official said. Offences were registered against them with the Naya Nagar police station, he said.

In a related matter, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday issued instructions to foreign nationals to register themselves with the local police when they reside in the limits of the commissionerate.

Violating the regulations will invite police action, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

