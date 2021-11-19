Lithuania will "have to pay" for letting Taiwan open office, China says
China warned Lithuania on Friday it would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard national sovereignty, after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy.
"Lithuania only has itself to blame, it will have to pay for what it did," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing on Friday.
